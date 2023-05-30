The attack was reportedly carried out from a passing vehicle

One person was seriously wounded after a terrorist shooting attack in the West Bank on Tuesday. The attack occurred near the entrance to the Hermesh settlement, in the northern part of the West Bank, around 11:30 in the morning.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services, medics provided treatment at the scene "to a man with a gunshot wound." The 30-year-old victim was wounded in the shoulder and remained conscious. A helicopter was sent to evacuate the patient to a nearby medical center.

Israeli forces have launched a manhunt for the terrorist, and erected roadblocks in the area. The attack was reportedly carried out from a passing vehicle, which cut off the victim's car and opened fire.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, arrived at the scene where he said there used to be an Israeli army checkpoint, which was deactivated following "international pressure on the Israeli government."

"The writing was on the wall. If the checkpoint had been active, the attack would have been avoided," Dagan said, and called on the government to re-staff the checkpoint and launch a military operation in the West Bank.

