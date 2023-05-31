75 years of defending the Jewish state – Israel celebrates founding of IDF

On May 26, 1948, Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion signed an order establishing the Israel Defense Forces

75 years of defending the Jewish state – Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), referred to by the Hebrew-language acronym “Tzahal,” Israel’s national military.

“Today's order establishing the IDF was signed with the oath of those wearing the uniform for the mission of defending the country,” said IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi.

IDF IDF soldiers take part in a drill at an undisclosed location in Israel.

“This oath is still heard today from the mouths of the young recruits, and it passes like a common thread between the generations. We will continue and keep the promise to devote all of us to the defense of the homeland and the freedom of Israel and to maintaining the security of the country and its citizens.”

Buildings across Israel will be lit up in the color green to mark the IDF’s establishment and in honor of the reserve forces.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662054373285933056 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On May 26, 1948 – the same year as the Jewish state's official creation – Israel’s first prime minister David Ben-Gurion signed an order establishing the IDF, which began to operate as a conscript military, drawing its initial recruits from the already-existing paramilitaries. Today, it consists of three branches: Ground Forces, Air Force, and Navy.

IDF Former Israeli prime minister David Ben-Gurion (C) talks to an IDF soldier in 1948.

The IDF is the sole military wing of the Israeli security apparatus and is headed by the Chief of the General Staff, who is subordinate to the Israeli Defense Minister. While it operates on multiple fronts defending Israel, it has been over 50 years since Israel engaged in a direct military confrontation with a neighboring state.

IDF Members of one of the IDF's first squadrons pose for a photograph in 1948.

The IDF is unique among other militaries in the world due to its regulated conscription of women since its formation, and it is one of the most prominent institutions in Israeli society due to its influence on the country's economy and political scene.