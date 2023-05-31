Israel's DM Gallant meets U.S. CENTCOM commander to discuss IDF exercise

The defense minister and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also presented the Israeli military achievements of the recent Operation “Shield and Arrow” in Gaza

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening met with U.S. CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla to brief him on the launch of the IDF exercise “Firm Hand.”

The drills simulate a “multi-front threat” to Israel, according to an official statement.

“Minister Gallant also raised the importance of joint exercises between the U.S. and Israel, and in further deepening cooperation between the respective militaries and defense establishments,” the statement said.

Gallant, who hosted Kurilla at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, “emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement in ensuring stability and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.” The minister and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also presented the Israeli military achievements of the recent Operation “Shield and Arrow” in Gaza, “including the elimination of senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.”

Nicole Laskavi, Israel's Defense Ministry Israel's IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (L), Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and CENTCOM commander Michael "Erik" Kurilla in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Last month, Kurilla visited Israel to discuss with Gallant “developing regional challenges,” with a focus on the Iranian threat. This included Tehran’s aggression in the maritime arena and the delivery of weapons to terror organizations in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and other parts of the region.