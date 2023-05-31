‘Shield of Steel:’ IDF marks 75th anniversary with Star of David stamp on tanks

The new symbol will include a Star of David – symbolizing independence, unity, and protection – and steel for courage, determination, and lethality

Marking the 75th anniversary of the creation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), top defense officials on Wednesday unveiled the “Shield of Steel,” a unique Jewish Star of David symbol that will be stamped on tanks and armored vehicles.

Also coinciding with the 75th year of Israel’s independence, the Director-General of Israel’s Defense Ministry Major General (ret.) Eyal Zamir and the Commander of the IDF Ground Forces Major General Tamir Yedai announced in a ceremony that the symbol would be etched on Chariot 4 tanks as well as Tiger and Eitan armored vehicles.

IDF Spokesperson & Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eyal Zamir (R) and Maj. Gen. Tamir Yedai shake hands during a ceremony marking 75 years of the IDF, at an undisclosed location in Israel.

Developed by the Chariot and Carriage Directorate of the Israeli Defense Ministry, such armored land vessels will carry the symbol of national significance, printed in black on their sides.

The new symbol will include a Star of David – symbolizing independence, unity, and protection throughout all generations of Israel – and steel, symbolizing courage, determination, and evil on the one hand and lethality, protection, mobility, and connectivity on the other.

"Today is a historic day. Exactly 75 years ago, the order of the day for the establishment of the Israel Defense Forces was published and the oath of allegiance of the IDF soldiers ‘I swear’ was attached to it,” said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Zamir.

“The unveiling of the ‘Shield of Steel’ is a valuable and exciting event, where the spirit of the Israeli warrior is expressed alongside the material – the best military weapons in the world… for the IDF to carry the legacy of the State of Israel,” he continued.

“The armor will convey a message of strength and constant movement forward. We will continue to equip [soldiers] with the best and most protected land combat weapons in the world, which will guarantee them an advantage on the battlefield.”