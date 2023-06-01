West Bank: Israeli operation arrests 19 terrorists and seize weapons

Some of the arrested were wanted for terrorism, others were suspected of belonging to a terrorist organization

Israeli security forces, including the IDF, border police and the Shin Bet internal security service, arrested 19 wanted persons throughout the West Bank on suspicion of terrorist activity before dawn on Thursday. Several rifles and other weapons were seized during the various operations.

Three wanted men, suspected of belonging to a terrorist organization, were apprehended in the city of Nablus. A fourth man was arrested in the village near Kabatia, and an M-16 rifle and two magazines were seized in Kabatia and the nearby village of Siris.

Israeli forces also carried out an operation in the Tulkarem refugee camp, during which armed Palestinians fired and threw explosives at soldiers and burned tires. Israeli forces responded by dispersing the riots.

Eight other people wanted for terrorism were arrested in the villages of El Muayir, Ajul and Beit Sira. A shotgun, an assault rifle, an air pistol and military equipment were seized during the operations. Palestinians threw stones and bottles of paint at the soldiers as they left the scene.

In addition, seven other people were arrested in the villages of Beit Omer, Tekoa and Nahalin, where an M-16 rifle, a scope and several weapons were confiscated. The wanted terror suspects were arrested and the weapons seized were transferred to the security services for interrogation and analysis.

There were no casualties among the Israeli forces involved in the various operations.