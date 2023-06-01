Earlier on Thursday, a report said that Iran significantly increased its uranium enrichment capacity

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant on Thursday commented on the recent reports about Iran getting closer to obtaining a nuclear bomb, saying such threats are “increasing” and the Jewish state may be required to act to protect itself.

Gallant made these statements at a military ceremony in Tel Aviv.

"The dangers facing the State of Israel are increasing, and we may be required to fulfill our duty to protect the integrity of Israel and above all the future of the Jewish people,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, The Economist reported that Iran significantly increased its uranium enrichment capacity and would be able to produce between three and seven nuclear bombs in the space of three months.

"The tasks are heavy and the challenges are great. The reality we are in is complex, but the State of Israel, the IDF, and all the security agencies will know what to do to ensure Israel's security now and in the future. With your help, the current and joining members of the General Staff," stressed Gallant.

Another report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) published on Wednesday also revealed that Iran continued to violate the clauses of the 2015 agreement. According to the IAEA, Tehran increased its stockpile of enriched uranium 23 times greater than the limit established by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.