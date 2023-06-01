English
  • Terrorist who wounded Israeli soldier in Huwara car-ramming attack turns himself in

i24NEWS

2 min read
Israeli soldiers near the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus.
Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90Israeli soldiers near the Hawara checkpoint, outside the West Bank city of Nablus.

Huwara has become the site of several attacks earlier this year

The terrorist who carried out a car-ramming attack in the West Bank town of Huwara last month handed himself over to the security forces, the military spokesperson said Thursday. 

Naim Dares Hassan Dares is a 34-year-old resident of Ramallah. He lightly wounded a 20-year-old Israeli soldier on May 21 with his car and fled the scene.

According to the IDF spokesperson, the terrorist surrendered himself to the security forces on May 23. 

Video poster

“The security forces continue to investigate him,” the military statement said. 

Huwara has become the site of several attacks earlier this year. In February, Israeli brothers Hillel and Yigal Yaniv were murdered there during a terrorist attack. In March, Israel brought charges before Jewish extremists who descended on Huwara in response to brothers’ murder, killing a man.

