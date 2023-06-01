There are no casualties on the Israeli side

A shooting attack on the Israeli military base in the West Bank settlement of Neve Tsuf, also called Halamish, was reported on Thursday evening.

There were no casualties on the Israeli side but a three-year-old Palestinian boy and his father were wounded by the terrrorists. According to the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, the child is in critical condition.

He is being evacuated by helicopter to the Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. His condition remains unstable.

"IDF forces together with volunteers from the rescue forces from the settlements and representatives of the Benjamin Council's security department are helping to evacuate the Palestinian toddler, who was injured by terrorist fire," the Israeli military (IDF) statement said.

"At 20:52 a report was received of two shooting victims on Route 465 near Halamish. MDA medics and paramedics in cooperation with the IDF medical force are providing medical treatment on the spot to two wounded Palestinians, including a 3-year-old boy in critical condition and a 40-year-old man in serious condition," the MDA spokerson said in a statement.

"A 40-year-old man in serious condition was evacuated by the Red Crescent to the PA's territories," the MDA specified.

The IDF spokesperson has earlier confirmed that the shooting attack was aimed "at a military position near the settlement of Neve Tsuf in the area of the Epharim Bridage."