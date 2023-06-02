Israeli and American security officials meet at the White House

Sullivan reaffirmed U.S. goal of strengthening Israel's security and economic integration throughout the Middle East

U.S Advisor to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan hosted Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer at the White House on Thursday to discuss a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Building on the U.S.-Israel Strategic Advisory Group meeting in March, discussions continued on strengthening coordination to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and on ways to counter threats from Iran and its proxies.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, USA.

Sullivan reaffirmed the U.S. administration's goal of strengthening Israel's security and economic integration throughout the Middle East. He also stressed the need to take further steps to improve the lives of Palestinians, which he saw as essential to achieving a more peaceful, prosperous and integrated region.

Sullivan also spoke of the shared concern of Israel and the United States over the deepening military relations between Russia and Iran, and the importance of supporting Ukraine in the defense of its territory and citizens, including against Iranian drones.