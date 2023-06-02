Intelligence agents from Italy boat disaster worked to keep weapons from Iran

Israeli and Italian intelligence officers involved in the tragedy participated in an operation designed to prevent "hostile elements" from obtaining weapons

New details continue to be revealed about the Israeli and Italian intelligence agents who were tragically killed and involved in the aboard a boat that capsized in Italy's Lago Maggiore on Tuesday.

In Italy it was reported by La Republica that the Israeli and Italian intelligence officers involved in the tragedy participated in an operation designed to prevent "hostile elements" from obtaining weapons of mass destruction, and according to their sources, it was an operation against Iran

According to the report, "everything was perfect except for the graduation party," as their cover-up was exposed. The New York Time=: reported that, "the Mossad man who was killed was responsible for relations with foreign intelligence services."

After the Mossad confirmed that the Israeli who died was a retired intelligence agent, a former official from Israel's spy agency revealed new details about what he, and ten other Israeli agents, may have been doing aboard the ship in northern Italy.

"He was not there for vacation or a birthday party. It was not an operational mission, but it was related to his work," hinted Israeli lawmaker, and former deputy head of the Mossad, Ram Ben Barak, in an interview with Israeli radio Reshet Bet.

"It is a great pity that such a special man has left us," he continued. "It's true, one day you are the king of the world and at the end of any such activity you return home and you are a normal person, when you retire you are just a normal person."

"It's very hard work, sometimes also very Sisyphean, you can sit for 20 hours without moving and wait for someone to come out, it's not much fun," added Ben Barak, "but there are also crazy and very satisfying moments."

HANDOUT / VIGILI DEL FUOCO / AFP The recovery operation after a boat carring both Italian and foreign tourists overturned on Italy's Lake Maggiore.

Italian investigative reporting, led by Corriere Della Sera, discovered the mysterious figures on the other side of the lake's shores. In the Piedmont region, but near the lake, there were reports of "heavy" Russian presence, with large real estate holdings.

Despite sanctions on many Russian oligarchs as a result of the war in Ukraine, money has continued to flow in Europe, particularly through Switzerland as well as Italy. Helped by willing foreign companies of friends, or by the movements of the wives and mistresses of the oligarchs, they have been able to continue their luxurious lives and meet with mysterious figures.

Italian reporting suggested the Israelis may have been "monitoring contacts between Italian and Iranian firms," that were engaged in "dealing with civilian components used for drones" that could be used in the war in Ukraine. In addition, the area is home to a number of wealthy Italian Jews who have regular contact with high level local and international politicians, cultural figures, and other personas of note.

The report suggests that the intelligence agents may have been completing or undertaking a mission related to either set of figures residing in the area, with the rapid extradition by the Italian and Israeli spy agencies only increasing the intrigue.