Israel’s security cabinet to meet over multi-arena threat from Iran, Hezbollah

The meeting was scheduled after Netanyahu and Gallant warned of conflict breaking out over Iran's continuing nuclear escalation

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to meet next week to discuss the multi-front threat from Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group, after the UN nuclear watchdog reported increased progress in Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to Channel 12 News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will also hold a security assessment before the security cabinet meeting on Sunday. Such forums were scheduled after Gallant and Netanyahu warned of conflict breaking out over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday reported that Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of enriched uranium in recent months, continuing its nuclear escalation. As of May 13, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 10,459 pounds, well over the limit in the 2015 deal of 447 pounds. The report also said that Iran was continuing its enrichment of uranium to levels higher than the 3.67 percent limit in the deal.

Along with its report, the IAEA also noted that it closed an investigation into a suspected nuclear site in Iran that Netanyahu revealed in 2019, prompting stark backlash from Israeli officials.

“I hear all the reports about Iran, so I have a sharp, clear message for Iran and the international community: Israel will do what it must to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb,” Netanyahu said in a video message.

Speaking at a military ceremony earlier in the day, Gallant responded to what his office called “recent developments regarding the Iranian nuclear issue.”

“The dangers facing the State of Israel are intensifying and we may be required to fulfill our duty in order to protect the integrity of Israel and especially the future of the Jewish people,” the defense chief said.