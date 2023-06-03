The Israeli military is deploying forces to the scene

A terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the Israeli forces near the border with Egypt on Saturday shortly after two Israelis were wounded in a shooting attack in the area.

An armed terrorist opened fire at Israeli forces in the area of the security incident, according to the Israeli military (IDF) spokesperson.

"The connection of the terrorist to the unusual event from this morning is being examined. It will be determined whether this is an encounter from the Israeli side of the border," the spokerperson's statement said, adding that the terrorist was shot and killed when Israeli forces returned fire.

The IDF has earleir confirmed there was a security incident at the border on Saturday morning.

"This morning there was a security incident in the area of the Paran Regional Brigade, in which there were two injured individuals. The IDF is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident," the spokesperson's statement said.

Following the incident, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has completed an assessment of the situation with the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and senior security officials.

Shortly before the incident, security forces were reportedly operating to thwart smuggling activity in the area. The suspects climbed ladders and threw drugs worth over $660,000 over the security fence.