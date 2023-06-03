Egypt: Policeman crossed Israeli border 'while chasing smugglers'

'During the pursuit, he crossed the border into Israel and an exchange of fire unfolded,' read the statement, conveying condolences to victims' families

The Egyptian military said on Saturday that the policeman who crossed the border into Israel, killing three Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, did so in the course of a chase after smugglers.

It is not entirely clear whether the Egyptian statement implied that the policeman lethally shot the Israeli soldiers under the impression they were drug smugglers.

“During the pursuit, the policeman crossed the security barrier into Israel and an exchange of fire began, in which three Israeli military personnel were killed,” the statement read, adding that Cairo wished to convey "sincere condolences" to the victims' families.

The IDF in a statement identified the assailant as an Egyptian policeman, adding that "an investigation is conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army."

i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev confirmed that the Israeli victims were soldiers in the IDF's Bardelas Battalion. The battalion trains both male and female combat soldiers to maintain the security of the Arava Region, which stretches from the Dead Sea to Eilat.