Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, aged 19, was one of three soldiers from the co-ed Bardelas Battalion killed by an Egyptian policeman

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday named the first of the three soldiers killed by an Egyptian policeman earlier in the day as Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, 19.

She served in the co-ed Bardelas Battalion. The battalion trains both male and female combat soldiers to maintain the security of the Arava Region, which stretches from the Dead Sea to Eilat.

The Israeli army in a statement identified the assailant as an Egyptian policeman, adding that "an investigation is conducted in full cooperation with the Egyptian army."

The second of three soldiers was later named as 20-year-old Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan.

Dahan also served as a combat soldier in the Bardelas Battalion.