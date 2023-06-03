IDF to 'draw necessary lessons' from 'painful' Egypt border incident

'We are probing the incident in a thorough, in-depth manner, together with the Egyptian military, and will draw necessary lessons'

Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said on Saturday that the military will “thoroughly” probe the circumstances surrounding the deadly shootings on the Egypt border, “drawing the necessary lessons.”

“This is a painful incident, during which two IDF soldiers, from among our best sons and daughters, died in an operational activity to maintain security on the Egyptian border. At the end of an exchange of fire, in which IDF fighters engaged the suspect, the terrorist was killed,” Halevi says in remarks circulated by the IDF.

“The incident takes place at the border where operational activities are carried out nightly,” Halevi said after a briefing at the scene of the attack.

“We are probing the incident in a thorough and in-depth manner, together with the Egyptian army, and will draw the necessary lessons,” he says.

“The male and female fighters fulfilled their role and prevented further harm to Israeli forces and the home front. I am asking here to extend support to the families at this tragic time,” Halevi added.