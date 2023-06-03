Netanyahu vows inquiry will get to bottom of 'anomalous' Egypt border attack

The Israeli leader conveyed condolences to victims' families, praises IDF for 'swift action'

The joint Israeli-Egyptian inquiry into the cross-border attack that saw a Egyptian policeman kill three Israeli soldiers will get to the bottom of the tragic and "anomalous" incident, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.

The Israeli leader conveyed condolences to victims' families and praised Israel Defense Forces troops for the swift action in eliminating the terrorist.

More to follow