IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari tells reporters that there is an ongoing investigation on why there was no alert following the infiltration into Israeli territory

The Israeli military (IDF) said on Saturday evening that, according to an initial investigation, the two soldiers who were killed at the border with Egypt early in the morning did not fire back after an Egyptian policeman attacked them.

The IDF learned that the attacker infiltrated the border alone, through an emergency gate used by the Israeli soldiers in coordination with the Egyptian army. It happened following a drug smuggling attempt that was thwarted by the Israeli forces, at around 2:30 a.m. some 1.5 miles from where the deceased Israeli soldiers were located.

According to the IDF, at 4:15 a.m., the troops who participated in the prevention of the drug smuggling operation then contacted the guard post, where Staff Sgt. Ori Yitzhak Iluz and Sgt. Lia Ben Nun were doing their shift, and “everything was fine.” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that they were investigating why there was no alert following the infiltration into Israeli territory.

“Between 6 and 7 in the morning, there were a number of shots in the area. We estimate that the incident happened somewhere at that time. The soldiers were together near the post, not dozens of meters away from each other,” he said, adding that Iluz and Ben Nun did not fire their weapons.

A total of three Israeli soldiers were killed by the Egyptian policeman. All of them served as combat soldiers in the Bardelas Battalion that guards Israel’s southern border with Egypt. After the bodies of Iluz and Ben Nun were discovered at around 9 a.m., a terror incident was declared and the IDF began searching the area.

Around noon, an army drone identified the attacker nearly a mile from the border. During the clash with the gunman, Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan was killed. A non-commissioned officer was also lightly wounded.

The Egyptian attacker was killed several minutes later. Cairo issued a statement saying that he was chasing the drug smugglers.

The IDF said they were cooperating with the Egyptian army on the investigation.

“The investigation is still ongoing and is being handled in full cooperation with the Egyptian army. A very unusual incident that does not represent the relationship and joint action [between the two militaries],” Hagari said.