Egyptian border terrorist was carrying Koran, knife and firearm - report

The Egyptian attacker who killed three Israeli officers at the border on Saturday, was carrying a Koran, a knife and a firearm, media learned on Sunday.

The terrorist, who turned out to be an Egyptian policeman, was likely motivated by religious extremism, Army Radio reported. After entering through an emergency crossing intended for the passage of troops to the Egyptian side of the border in case of need, he walked several miles, until he reached the point from which he entered the territory of Israel, and with the help of a knife - one of two in his possession - cut the zip ties at the border barrier.

The attacker, who also carried six firearm cartridges, apparently knew the territory very well and planned his “stay” in Israeli territory in advance, Ynet revealed. According to the report, he even prepared a hiding place for himself a mile east of the fence, which he marked with a pile of rocks.

It was also established that the Egyptian side reported there were missing a policeman after the first attack that killed two Israeli soldiers - Staff Sgt. Ori Yitzhak Iluz and Sgt. Lia Ben Nun.

"From 09:00 in the morning the Egyptians are reporting to us at the same time that they are missing an Egyptian policeman,” IDF spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari told Ynet.

The third soldeir, St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan was killed when a surveillance drone spotted the terrorist, who was the one to open fire. The brigade commander approached the attacker and when he got out of the vehicle, the terrorist fired off several shots. It was the first shot that wounded Dahan. The terrorist was then killed by other Israeli troops.

Egypt has earlier said that the policeman entered Israeli territory because he was chasing drug smugglers. According to Kan, a high-ranking Egyptian official arrived at the scene of the attack and met with senior Israeli military officials as part of the joint investigation being conducted by the IDF and the Egyptian army.