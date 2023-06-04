Egyptian attacker was most likely lone wolf jihadist, Israeli sources say

The victims, IDF soldiers Lia Ben Nun, Ohad Dahan and Ori Ilouz, were laid to rest on Sunday

The Egyptian border policeman who murdered three Israeli soldiers on Saturday during a cross-border infiltration was most likely a jihadist who acted alone, Israeli security sources told local media on Sunday.

The estimation is based on the preliminary findings of an ongoing probe into the deadly incident.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded a full joint investigation with Cairo.

"Israel relayed a clear message to the Egyptian government. We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough," Netanyahu told his cabinet in televised remarks about Saturday's incident.

