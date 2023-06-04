Israel's security cabinet convenes as part of IDF drill simulating all-out war

The large-scale two-week-long drill also includes the Air Force and the Navy conducting mock attacks

The Israeli government's Security Cabinet convened on Sunday at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv as part of the Israel Defense Forces' drill simulating a multi-front attack against the Jewish state.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel must be able to respond to a rapidly changing situation in the region.

"We must be able, if possible, to make swift decisions on critical questions the cabinet would face, in advance, " Netanyahu said. "That is the purpose of this drill," which was dubbed "Firm Hand."

"We are obliged to act against the Iranian nuclear, against the missile attacks against the state of Israel and against the possibility of multiple arenas," the leader added.

The large-scale two-week-long drill across the country includes the Air Force conducting simulated “strategic” strikes deep in enemy territory, as well as the Navy carrying out mock attacks and defensive actions.

The drill was pre-planned, rather than stemming from any recent security assessments, a military spokesperson said.