Israeli forces arrest 10 wanted suspects in overnight West Bank raid

The Israeli military (IDF) together with the Shin Bet domestic security agency and Border Police conducted an overnight raid in the West Bank arresting 10 wanted suspects, the IDF spokesperson said on Monday.

“In an operation in the villages of Al Atsun, Rojib, Al Mu'air, Dahriya, Tko'a and in the refugee camp Aqabat Jaber, the fighters arrested ten wanted persons,” the military statement said.

During the raid in the West Bank village of Antaba, the fighters located and confiscated terrorist funds and a car. The suspects threw a bomb at the soldiers, according to the IDF spokesperson.

“In the village of Anata, the fighters located and confiscated two shotguns. In the city of Hebron, the fighters located and confiscated ammunition, cartridges, a gun, an M-16 type weapon and other means of warfare,” he added.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation. There were no casualties on the Israeli side.

Earlier on Thursday, a three-year-old Palestinian boy and his father were wounded in a terrorist shooting in the West Bank settlement of Neve Tsuf, also referred to as Halamish. The attack was apparently aimed at the Israeli military post in the area of the Epharim Bridage.