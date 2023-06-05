Israeli soldiers Lia Ben-Nun, Ohad Dahan, and Ori Izhak Ilouz were killed by an Egyptian border police officer on Saturday

Two days after a terror attack in which three Israeli soldiers were killed on the Israel-Egypt border, a former member of the IDF's "Cheetah" (Bardelas) unit – in which Sergeant Lia Ben-Nun and Staff Sergeant Ohad Dahan served – shared a post about the difficulties of their job guarding the Egyptian border.

"We were there on the frozen nights when an initial shift could total up to 17 hours, night after night, with the same person, for a whole week," wrote Ifat Safran on Facebook.

"We knew we had an important task. Sometimes we fell asleep. We are only human, only teenagers. We couldn't help but close our eyes, but for the most part, we showed responsibility and did a voluntary round where one of us would stay awake," Safran continued.

"In all those places, the usual behavior is not to answer the call, because there is no reception, and sometimes hours would pass without communication. We were there when the bullets whistled over our heads, and we received predictable answers that made the matter normal and every day."

"The situation experienced by the fighters is familiar, too familiar. Everyone knew among themselves that it was only a matter of time until something terrible happened, and it did. May they rest in peace."

On Saturday, Ben-Nun and Dahan were two of three soldiers killed in a terror attack by an Egyptian border police officer. The other terror victim was identified as Staff Sergeant Ori Izhak Ilouz.

The Egyptians had initially claimed that their border police officer was chasing a drug smuggler, but as more details emerged, backtracked on the claim. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded a full joint investigation with Cairo.