Some 8,000 soldiers from the Moroccan, Ghanaian, U.S. and other armies will take part in the two-week-long exercise

For the first time ever, Israeli soldiers will participate in the “African Lion” international military exercise in Morocco over the next two weeks, alongside the Moroccan, Ghanaian, and U.S. armies.

A delegation of 12 soldiers and commander of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) left on Sunday for the exercise, which will see about 18 countries and some 8,000 soldiers participate in the exercise. It will be the first time that the IDF will join.

Participants will focus on practicing various combat challenges that combine urban infantry warfare and underground warfare – in which the Israeli unit specializes – and will conclude with a common exercise for all armies.

The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen the relationship between the countries and mutual learning between foreign armies, an IDF spokesperson said.