Israel's Netanyahu and Egyptian President al-Sisi hold phone call after deadly security incident

Additional new details have emerged from the IDF investigation indicating the attacker traversed miles of the rocky border without being spotted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held a phone call on Tuesday, following the deadly border security incident. The Egyptian leader expressed his condolences for the death of the three soldiers killed by an Egyptian border policeman on Saturday.

Netanyahu thanked al-Sisi for the condolences and for Egypt’s “commitment to an exhaustive and joint investigation of the incident.” The two also “expressed their commitment to further strengthening peace and security cooperation,” and said it was “vital” to both countries.

Two Israeli (IDF) soldiers were killed early Saturday at a guard post close to the Harif military base, later identified as Lia Ben Nun (19) and Ori Izhak Ilouz (20). Ohad Dahan, also 20, was killed during the ensuing manhunt later on Saturday.

The Egyptians had initially claimed that their border police officer was chasing a drug smuggler, and then shot the IDF soldiers. But as more details emerged, Egypt backtracked on that claim.

Egyptian authorities later released the personal details of the attacker, identifying him as 22-year-old Mohamed Salah. According to initial reports from the ongoing investigation, Salah acted alone. He carried a Quran, a knife, and six magazines for his firearm, which raised the suspicions of a terrorism motive.

While the Israeli army chief has said the full investigation could take up to a week, new details are emerging of the hours leading up to the attack and the security failures that led to the deaths of three soldiers.

According to Israel's Walla! News site, the IDF investigation has found that Salah abandoned his post at 5 in the morning, and walked more than 3 miles (5 km) over the course of several hours due to the rough terrain. Despite his slow progress along the border, he was not identified by observation posts.

When Salah arrived at the Egypt-Israel border, he was apparently able to breach the fence through emergency passages that were improperly secured with handcuffs and zip ties. This security failure will likely be in focus during the inquiry.

Within minutes, Salah was able to cross into Israeli territory and approach the field box where Ben-Nun and Ilouz were stationed, and was able to open fire on them without being seen. He immediately escaped the area, running eastward for approximately 1.8 miles (3 km) where he built a hiding spot from which he could attack more Israeli forces if approached.

At 8 in the morning, the unit commander arrived at the field box after failing to communicate with the two fallen soldiers, and reported on the casualties. The Division Commander received the report at home and set out toward the scene.

Troops tried to trace the attacker over the rocky terrain, but no suspicious tracks were found, and no movement was detected on recorded video footage. Finally, he was sighted approximately 1.5 miles away, though it was not clear at this stage whether it was the attacker himself.

The deputy commander of the battalion and six other soldiers, including Staff Sergeant Ohad Dahan, headed to the location where the suspect—Salah—was spotted. Using a drone, they identified that Salah was carrying a weapon, at which point the forces advanced on the terrorist and shot at him. Salah returned fire, with the first bullet hitting Dahan, who was killed on the spot; one other casualty was lightly wounded. The other forces surrounded the terrorist and killed him.

It was still not immediately clear whether the neutralized suspect had been the one to cross the border and kill the first two soldiers, and whether he was operating alone. IDF trackers took the suspect's shoes to examine them, and were able to determine that the suspect had infiltrated the border and that there were no additional terrorists.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it is expected that the responsible commanders will be demoted.