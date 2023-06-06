Israeli military reports theft of 26,000 bullets from army base

Bullets and rifles have been stolen from a military bunker within an IDF base, in the south of Israel

The Israeli army reported on Tuesday that 26,000 bullets and rifles had been stolen from a military bunker within an IDF base, in the south of the country. A joint investigation by the Israeli police and the military police has been launched.

It’s been over six months since the last similar theft. The recurring incidents previously plagued southern IDF bases. The robberies could be committed by both soldiers or criminal gangs.

In December, eight Bedouin Israeli men were arrested for their involvement in an October break-in of an Israeli military base that had resulted in the theft of tens of thousands of bullets. They were captured with help from the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Arab communities in Israel have experienced a surge in violence over the past few years, and according to a 2020 parliamentary report, some 400,000 weapons are illegally circulating in the country, the vast majority in Arab communities.

On Monday night, lawmakers from Arab-majority parties of Israel’s parliament met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to fight the rising crime rates in Israeli-Arab communities, and presented a “list of demands.”

Earlier on Monday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his intention to appoint a czar to oversee the fight against crime in such areas, however many in the Arab community refused to cooperate with the far-right minister.