Israel’s DM Gallant: ‘I hear our enemies bragging about weapons - we have a better answer’

Gallant closely watched the activities of IDF forces practicing protracted combat in the northern sector

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday visited the country’s north to observe the Israeli military exercise “Punch Punch,” where he held a situation assessment with commanders.

"Today, I visited the Northern Command, which bears the brunt of main combat exercises,” Gallant told reporters after his visit.

Ariel Harmoni, Israel's Defense Ministry Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) observing a military exercise in northern Israel.

“After seeing the troops, I want to say to the public of Israel: We have excellent fighters. If Hezbollah makes a mistake and starts a war against Israel, we will hit it hard and return Lebanon to the Stone Age,” he continued, referring to the Lebanese terror movement.

During his visit, Gallant closely watched the activities of IDF forces practicing protracted combat in the northern sector.

Ariel Harmoni, Israel's Defense Ministry Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (C-R) walking with military commanders in northern Israel.

"I hear our enemies bragging about various weapon developments, for anything like that, we have a better answer – in the air, at sea, and on land, in the defensive and offensive efforts,” Gallant warned.

“We know how to protect the citizens of Israel and how to strike our enemies with an eternal blow if, God forbid, they start a war against us.”