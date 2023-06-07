EXCLUSIVE: Israeli soldiers ‘proud’ training in Morocco, military source tells i24NEWS

According to both parties, joint training between Israeli and Moroccan soldiers will continue

Israeli soldiers are training in an Arab Muslim country for the first time ever, with 12 members of the Israel Defense Forces in Morocco for the “African Lion” international military exercise under the direction of the U.S. command for Africa – AFRICOM.

“It all started in March 2022 when a delegation of senior IDF officers went to Morocco. We laid the foundations there for a close military relationship between our two armies,” a military source with knowledge of the situation told i24NEWS on the condition of anonymity.

Almost a year and a half later, the 12 Israeli soldiers find themselves alongside their U.S. and Moroccan counterparts, as well as those from some 16 other countries.

"The soldiers were warmly welcomed. I would even say exceptionally positively if we compare to the reception generally reserved for other participants in this type of exercise," the military source continued.

"For Moroccan soldiers, it is a question of learning and sharing the Israeli military experience. These soldiers share common challenges with ours: Namely, the protection of borders, the fight against terrorism, and the involvement of Iran and its proxies to destabilize the region," he said. According to other sources involved in this drill, there was no mistrust. The Israeli soldiers felt no embarrassment being in Morocco. On the contrary, they felt pride in being able to plan, train, and brief alongside Moroccan and U.S. soldiers in the same camp, the source noted. Beyond that, the Palestinian file was not at the center of the discussions.

Asked why the Golani unit of the IDF was chosen, the source explained that it was symbolic. “Moroccan soldiers know the history of the Golani division as well as its experience, know-how, and expertise. It is ultimately one of the elite units of the infantry corps.”

After the historic visit of the Inspector General of Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Belkheir Al-Farouq, to Israel last November, was invited to participate in a week-long symposium on security and innovation. And after a trip to Morocco in July 2022 of Israel’s former chief of staff, General Aviv Kohavi, a delegation of Israeli soldiers observed the same military exercise in last year’s edition of the same military exercise.

According to both parties, joint training between Israeli and Moroccan soldiers will continue. Moroccan officials have repeated several times that "the Israeli soldiers should feel at home in Morocco.”

While Israel and Morocco have had secret military relations for years, they restored official relations in 2020 under the Abraham Accords. In November 2022, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding for increased bilateral defense cooperation in the areas of intelligence, industrial cooperation, and military training.