U.S.-Israel drills show close ties between two armies, pose new challenges

It's a drill they have all done before. But this time, it's different.

American ground forces training with an IDF armored division, showing the close ties between the two nations and the two armies but also posing some challenges. Once they are dealt with, both sides benefit.

We had to learn their procedures and they had to learn ours. The most important thing is mutual learning. There is no feeling of one army teaching the other but learning together,” said Lt. Col. Eliran Ben Shitrit, the commander of the Spartans Unit during the joint U.S. army - IDF drill.

There are many differences between the very big U.S. army and the much smaller IDF. Each side brings its own way of fighting to the drill, teaching the other things they cannot learn on their own.

“What I learned from them is the independence that each factor has in the field because they are a professional army and have been doing this role for a long time. What they learned from us is how to combine all the different elements in the field into one force,” said Major Dov Lang of the 7th armored division.

The drill shows something much bigger than that seen on the ground in northern Israel. It's the strategic alliance between the two nations, one that is far bigger than what happens only in the White House or the Prime Minister's Office.

“The relationship with the U.S. is dramatic and it is not only on the higher echelons. It’s on the captain, the major, the lieutenant level and this is what you are seeing here on the field. This is building relationships,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, the IDF International spokesperson.

A future war in Israel's southern or northern borders will be fought by the IDF alone, but some of the American procedures learned here can help the IDF come to that war better prepared.