Israeli forces arrest suspects behind theft of ammunition from IDF base

All of the stolen ammunition was turned over as part of the investigation

Israeli forces arrested the suspects in the theft of the ammunition from the Tzalim military base, police spokesperson announced Wednesday.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after the incident in which 26,000 bullets and rifles had been stolen from the IDF bunker in the south of the country. The suspects are two Israeli Arabs, residents of the Negev region, according to the police statement.

“One suspect tried to escape and after a short foot chase was arrested inside a building he entered. The forces also seized all the ammunition stolen from the base,” the statement said.

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Shin Bet domestic security agency that provided “exact intelligence information” and Israel Police.

It’s been over six months since the last similar theft. In December, eight Bedouin Israeli men were arrested for their involvement in an October break-in of an Israeli military base that had resulted in the theft of tens of thousands of bullets.