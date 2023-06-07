Palestinian policeman arrested for plot to assassinate Samaria Council head

Alaa Khaled Qatto has reportedly been wanted by Israeli security forces for a while, and admitted to planning to carry out other attacks with a firearm

A Palestinian policeman suspected of plotting to assassinate Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan was recently arrested by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The IDF reported that during the operation in the Palestinian town of Tulkarm carried out a few days ago, clashes broke out and military vehicles were targeted by gunfire and explosives.

According to Israeli media, Alaa Khaled Qatto had been wanted by Israel for a while. The house where he lived had already been raided by the security forces some four months ago, but the terrorist managed to escape and take refuge in Jericho before reaching Tulkarm.

During his interrogation by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service, the Palestinian policeman confessed that he planned to assassinate Dagan and to carry out other attacks with a firearm.

"I thank the security forces, the Israeli army, and the Shin Bet. Nothing differentiates me from other Israeli citizens, and anyone who wants to harm me seeks to reach all citizens of the State of Israel, everywhere in the country," said Dagan after news of Qatto’s arrest.

Dagan, a figure of religious Zionism who regularly calls on the Israeli government to launch large-scale anti-terror operations in the West Bank, is a particularly threatened personality. Gaza’s Hamas and the West Bank’s Lions’ Den terror groups have made multiple calls for his assassination.