Clashes in Ramallah as Israeli forces destroy home of Jerusalem bombings terrorist

Israeli forces on Wednesday night demolished the Ramallah home of the terrorist responsible for two deadly bus stop bombings in Jerusalem in November, according to the military spokesperson.

"The IDF and the Special Forces destroyed the house of the terrorist Eslam Froukh tonight (Thursday) in the city of Ramallah. The terrorist carried out an attack on November 23, 2022, during which he set off explosives in two locations in Jerusalem," the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

Violent clashes erupted as the Israeli forces entered the West Bank town. Videos circulating online show Palestinians throwing stones at Israeli military vehicles.

"During the activity, violent disturbances developed in several locations, during which suspects threw stones, Molotov cocktails and explosives at the forces. The IDF force responded with measures to disperse demonstrations and live fire injuries were detected," the IDF said.

At least six Palestinians were wounded in clashes, according to local media. There were no casualties on the Israeli side.

Eslam Froukh, 26, was behind the two bombings at Jerusalem bus stops in which two people were killed and over 20 wounded, 5 of them seriously. Froukh was arrested several days after the attack in the ensuing manhunt. Froukh was identified as being affiliated with the Islamic State terror group.

Froukh is a resident of east Jerusalem’s Kafr Aqab but lived most of the time in Ramallah. He was charged in December and the IDF mapped out his houses both in Kafr Aqab and in Ramallah in January. The house was destroyed after a petition submitted to the Supreme Court against the procedure was rejected.