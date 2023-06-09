Egyptian security officials travel to Tel Aviv following border attack - report

According to a source, the Egyptian delegation conveyed the 'displeasure of senior officials in Cairo with the media coverage of the event in Israel'

A delegation of senior Egyptian security officials traveled to Tel Aviv this week following the bombing on the Israeli-Egyptian border that killed three Israeli soldiers, media revealed on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the London-based newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid, the visit was aimed at defusing tensions between the two countries and continuing mediation efforts between Israel and Palestinian terror groups. The report said that during the visit, which lasted only a few hours, the Egyptian delegation conveyed the "displeasure of senior officials in Cairo with the media coverage of the event in Israel which harmed the Egyptian military institutions, despite their great cooperation."

The same source further confided that a message had been transmitted by the delegation about "Israeli violations of border security rules" to which Cairo turned a blind eye. In addition, the delegation discussed with senior Israeli government officials "details of the visit of Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials to Cairo."

Last Saturday, three Israeli army soldiers were killed in a shooting attack on the Israeli-Egyptian border. Sergeant Lia Ben Nun and Sergeant Ori Izhak Iluz were murdered by terrorist Muhamad Salah, an Egyptian border policeman who had managed to enter Israeli territory. During the manhunt led by Israeli forces, Sergeant Ohad Dahan was also killed.