Israel police suspects foreign entity behind leaking officers’ info online

The Israeli police said in a statement on Sunday that it is “highly likely” that a foreign country was behind a social media campaign against police officers.

“Further to the publications that have been common in the last few hours on social networks and include thousands of tweets revealing personal information of police officers and calling for action against them, according to the security officials’ investigation, the suspicion is strengthened that it is highly likely that this is a campaign by a foreign country aimed at causing public division,” the police statement said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on Twitter screenshots with police information revealed on Telegram and accused protesters against the government’s judicial reform of spreading them.

“The opponents of the reform are crossing another red and dangerous line. In recent days they have been publishing photos of police officers along with their personal phone numbers, they are trying to threaten police officers and prevent them from doing their job,” he wrote.

However, later on Saturday night the minister posted an update with the police version of the events.

“I am receiving an update from the security officials on the suspicion that the tweets against the police are from a foreign country, I am hopeful that these tweets are indeed not from us (even though the involvement of a foreign country is extremely serious) - I will always continue to support the police in the face of attacks against them,” Ben-Gvir tweeted.