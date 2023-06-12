Unlike past conflicts that saw dozens of Katyusha rockets, future war could see hundreds or even thousands of rockets fired every day

Shlomi, northern Israel. A hilly green town of nearly 10,000 people close to the picturesque Mediterranean shore, it's also the largest Israeli community to lie on the northern border.

Some of the houses here sit just a quarter-mile from the Lebanon border. It means Shlomi will be a sitting duck for Hezbollah's rockets in a future war, but as far as defensive solutions for the residents are concerned, there is still a lot to be done.

“All the houses built in Israel since the early 90’s are required to have a protective shelter. That is true for our new neighborhoods, but in the old parts we still have the older community shelters and those at the bottom of buildings,” says Yossi Luchi, head of Shlomi’s local council.

The same shelters used to protect the residents from Katyusha rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists in Lebanon during fighting in the 1970’s are now expected to shield residents from Hezbollah's modern missile arsenal.

“Back then, we were young and could all run downstairs. Now, most of the people here are old, some are ill. How can we expect them to run downstairs in five seconds,” says Yardena, a lifelong resident of Shlomi.

Those living here understand they have to rely on something else to survive.

“My husband is handicapped. He is injured in his legs and his back. He can’t run from the first floor to the shelter downstairs, and I will not leave him alone at home. If there are rockets, we'll stay home and pray,” says Yardena.

It should be noted the community shelters are well-kept. They are clean and air conditioned. There are toilets, running water and even beds. They were a good solution 30 or 40 years ago, when periods of tensions would send the residents to the shelters for several days at a time. But the reality now is completely different.

“A war with Hezbollah may take 30 to 45 days of fighting with constant rocket fire. We can’t expect people to sit in a shelter for such a long period,” says Luchi.

Unlike past conflicts that saw dozens of Katyusha rockets fired over a period of days, a future war could see hundreds or even thousands of rockets fired every day.

With an alert time of only five seconds, sometimes even less, the only way for people here to be relatively safe is for every house in Shlomi to have a shelter room.

There are roughly 1,000 homes lacking that fortification. Residents were promised many times they would be provided. Now, they’re no longer expecting anything.

“Every government says they will take care of this, but they never do. Even if this government says it will do it, by the time it begins doing it, the government will be out,” says Yardena.