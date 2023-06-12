'Our enemies have seen it, the Russians have seen it, the Americans have seen it,' says Eisenkot

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed on Sunday evening that an attack was carried out by Israel against the Islamic State militants in 2015.

While he did not provide many details, Eisenkot said that hundreds of ISIS terrorists were eliminated.

"The fight against ISIS has been intense in many countries - with results that, in some places, are beyond imagination in the type of operations and attacks carried out. Some of them even went under the radar," he said.

“All the army corps were engaged in this campaign - air force, special units, foreign relations,” he added, speaking at the Institute for National Security Studies.

"In 2015, there was an event in a specific location where we were asked to carry out an attack. We conducted a very extensive attack and hit many ISIS operatives," explained the former IDF chief.

“There are not many countries in the world that know how to locate targets the size of a postage stamp and place a missile on such a target within a radius of 1,000 kilometers,” Eisenkot continued.

“Our enemies have seen it, the Russians have seen it, the Americans have seen it. Those who know best how much the IDF operated throughout the Middle East are the ISIS operatives because they paid the price of the hundreds of casualties, injuries and damages and they knew who knew how to carry out these operations,” continued the ex-military chief.

In 2018, The New York Times reported on close security cooperation between Israel and Egypt, during which the Jewish state attacked around 100 Islamic State targets in the Sinai. "All of the Israeli attacks were approved by the Egyptians, and were based on intelligence cooperation between the countries," Eseinkot confirmed.