Viewed from up close, Israel's war with Hezbollah seems inevitable

Over the past few weeks, Israeli defense officials have been sounding the alarm, saying the Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terror group and its leader Hassan Nasrallah are preparing for war.

“The chances of an escalation that could spiral into war are not low. Nasrallah is close to making a mistake that could plunge the region into a big war. He is close to making this mistake from Lebanon or Syria," Aharon Haliva, the IDF’s head of military intelligence, warned.

Nasrallah also sounded a warning, but he says it’s Israel which could start the confrontation.

"Israel could miscalculate and make a mistake—in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Syria, or in Iran—which could lead to blowing up the whole region,” he declared.

Addressing Israeli leaders, he warned that “your miscalculation could be the reason leading to the big war in the region, which will lead you to the abyss, if not to your demise."

A warning that was received by Israel – and lobbed back.

"Our troops are excellent. If Hezbollah makes a mistake and starts a war against Israel, we will strike Hezbollah with a heavy blow and send Lebanon back to the Stone Age," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant responded.

Preparations for war have been clearly evident on the Lebanese side of the nearly 50-mile-long pastoral border between the two countries.

Hezbollah observation posts regularly track and document activity across the border, on the Israeli side. But they’re also part of Hezbollah’s psychological warfare campaign, taunting the Israelis that “we are here,” notes Tal Be’eri, the director of research at the Alma Research & Education Center in northern Israel.

“There are now dozens of these zones in southern Lebanon. You won't see the Lebanese army entering these areas. Up until a year or two ago, posts like these were hidden from view,” said Be’eri.

The absence of the Lebanese army was best illustrated by three flagpoles, but only two flags. The Hezbollah one on the left, and the Palestinian flag on the right. The center pole, where the Lebanese flag should be flying proudly, was demonstratively empty.

When i24NEWS visited the border, it became clear within a few minutes that we were being observed. A car drew up on the other side of the border fence, and three men in civilian clothes emerged and began filming the i24NEWS crew. A Hezbollah observation post a few meters inside Lebanon had most likely alerted the terror group, which immediately sent out a patrol.

In recent years, Hezbollah has increased its presence along the border, dubbed the Blue Line, under the cover story of an environmental organization called Green Without Borders. Using the idea of planting trees, the organization is actually a front for the group's terror activity along the border, to cover up its violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, meant to maintain peace on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

"In the past year or so, we've seen that they've been joined by fighters from the Radwan unit, that's Hezbollah's elite commando unit,” says Be’eri.

Named after the late leader of Hezbollah's military wing, the main mission of the Radwan unit is to infiltrate Israeli territory and take over towns or bases in the Galilee.

Last month, this unit of 2,500 fighters, which has gained much experience from fighting in Syria, conducted a military drill depicting a wide range of scenarios.

The main one simulated bombing a hole in the security barrier, and hundreds of fighters storming into Israel, by foot and on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

"Hezbollah isn't deterred by Israel and will attack Israel when it believes the moment is right and serves its interests,” Be’eri predicts.

In July of last year, at the height of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over a maritime border, Israel downed three Hezbollah drones headed toward its Karish offshore gas rig.

In March, a Palestinian terrorist infiltrated from Lebanon and carried out a bombing attack near Megiddo, around 35 miles south of the border. One Israeli was wounded. All assessments point to Hezbollah for sending him.

And in April, Hezbollah allowed Palestinian groups to launch dozens of rockets at northern Israel from its territory, in the worst attack since 2006.

It's been 17 years since the last time Israel and Hezbollah went head-to-head in a bitter war that lasted 33 days. Israeli cities came under intense rocket fire from Lebanon. But according to most observers, the next war with the terror group will be far, far worse.

Hezbollah is believed to have over 250,000 projectiles in its arsenal aimed at Israeli towns and infrastructure, and thousands will be launched each day at Israeli population centers throughout the country. Adding to that, swarms of drones like those Iran is providing Russia in its war on Ukraine.

This would pose a significant challenge to Israeli air defense systems, which would manage to intercept the vast majority, but not all.

Viewed from the Israel-Lebanon border, it seemed that the countdown to the next war had already begun. Hezbollah is becoming more audacious along the Blue Line, seemingly striving to start some sort of escalation.

“They’ve reached the understanding that the time has come to open a conflict against Israel,” said Be’eri, "the only question is when.”