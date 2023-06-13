Israeli forces mapped the house of a terrorist for demolition, and in separate operations arrested nine wanted persons throughout the West Bank

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) mapped the house of a second terrorist that killed the Dee family members on April 7, with support from the border police and the Shin Bet internal security agency. In addition, nine wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank.

The Dee family, Maya, Rina and Leah Lucy, were murdered point-blank in a brutal terror attack in the Jordan Valley over the Passover holiday. The terrorist, Maad Mitzri, was previously killed in another operation. The father of the family, Rabbi Leo Dee wanted to ask the terrorists and their families, why did they do it, “what is their desire? What is their vision for a better world and for the future of their children?”

IDF Spokesperson's Unit Israeli security forces map the house of a terrorist that murdered Maya, Rina and Leah (Lucy) Dee, at point-blank, in a brutal attack over the Passover holiday.

On Tuesday, the terrorist’s home was mapped for demolition. Mappings are done as preparation, as the building must be checked to verify it is a viable option. It was done in the early morning hours of Tuesday to avoid disruptions. Still, Palestinians shot and threw stones and explosives at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with live fire.

Also overnight, counter-terror arrests were carried out throughout the West Bank, and nine wanted persons were detained. The forces also confiscated weapons, explosives and other military equipment that were found. The security forces were met with heavy fire and explosives.

IDF Spokesperson's Unit IDF soldiers confiscated weapons, explosives and other military equipment that were found in the homes of suspects that were arrested.

The suspects were arrested in the villages of Tsida, Eliar, Mizra a-Sharqiyam, Azaria, Beit Jallah, and in the cities of Bethlehem and Nablus.