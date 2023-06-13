At least 4 Israelis wounded in drive-by terror shooting in West Bank

Paramedics at the Magen David Adom (MDA) said the attack took place at different locations, the first Israeli was shot on his own and then the three others

A drive-by shooting took place in the north of Samaria, with four wounded from the terror attack. Initial reports said that three are in moderate condition, and one light.

Paramedics at the Magen David Adom (MDA) said the attack took place at different locations, the first person was on his own near the Zero junction in the West Bank. Later three more Israelis were shot near the Rihan crossing.

"On the sport, medical treatment is provided to a wounded man, about 30 years old, fully conscious with an injury to his limbs, update later," reported MDA.

The attack took place near another terror attack, and the local head of the Samaria council criticized the reopening of the nearby checkpoint. "Whoever opened the checkpoint allowed our blood to spill," said Yossi Dagan.

"This difficult incident, with many casualties, takes place at an intersection adjacent to the intersection where Meir Tamri was murdered about two weeks ago," Dagan added.

"We have been begging for years and certainly after the attack, we begged, ew cried out to stop neglecting us, to close the Harmesh checkpoint, to close the Mevo Dotan checkpoint," stated the regional council head.