IDF releases findings of Egypt border attack, says fallen soldiers acted ‘impeccably’

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi tells Israeli parliament members 'operational and command faults' were found, and that they will 'study and fix them'

Israel’s army on Tuesday released its findings of an investigation into the terror attack on its border with Egypt earlier this month in which three Israeli soldiers were killed.

In a speech at the Israeli parliament, IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi summarized the June 3 attack by an Egyptian terrorist: “We lost a female soldier and two [other] soldiers - one of the best we had - while they were on a mission to protect the country’s borders.”

Nearly two weeks ago, Lia Ben-Nun (19) and Ori Izhak Ilouz (20) of the IDF's "Cheetahs" battalion were shot and killed at a guard post close to the Harif military base, in southern Israel. Later, Ohad Dahan (20) was killed during the manhunt for the terrorist, an Egyptian policeman.

“We conducted an incisive and in-depth investigation, based on the responsibility of the commanders to maintain the security and lives of their subordinates,” Halevi continued, saying there were “operational and command faults and gaps” found.

“We will study, fix, and improve them. This is a difficult incident, which could and should have been prevented, and it is our responsibility as commanders, and mine as commander of the army first and foremost, to learn lessons and be better,” he said.

“As commanders, it is our duty to provide our subordinates with the conditions to succeed in the mission. The fallen men and women acted impeccably. IDF soldiers who guard the borders work around the clock to thwart border infiltrations, terrorism, and smuggling, and to maintain safe borders. We are proud of their professional and important work," Halevi concluded.

Haveli further noted that IDF commanders met with the families of the killed soldiers and informed them of the details of their investigation.

"Two factors stand out that had the power to prevent the incident - the attitude toward the security crossing at the fence and adherence to the principle of security," Halevi stated.

As part of the investigation into the incident, an investigation was held in collaboration with the Egyptian army, against the background of the strategic-security cooperation between the neighboring countries, which included a visit by senior IDF officials to Cairo.

"This is a serious incident with severe operational results that could have been prevented, and lessons must be learned from it immediately," said the IDF's chief of the Southern Command. "Despite the severe results, the forces were able to close the circle and neutralize the terrorist in Israeli territory, before he endangered civilians in nearby areas where many travelers stay."

The IDF findings are as follows:

- The main reasons for the attack were the security passage in the fence - which was hidden but not locked - and the poor implementation of the principle of security and protection in the area.

- It is necessary to refine the order of priorities established between the preparedness for an IDF incident, and the preparedness to deal with the threat of smuggling that is common in this sector.

- No faults or malfunctions were found in the action of the fallen soldiers, as they "positively stood out in their actions as soldiers in the IDF."

- The deployment of defense forces in the area, which is characterized by smuggling incidents along with a large number of Israeli travelers, was necessary. However, the split into pairs, the duration of the task, and the method of control had to be considered and carried out differently, and lessons in this area were produced and applied.

- "The investigation clearly shows that from the moment the terrorist was identified, the forces in the area made contact, acted with determination, and neutralized him," the IDF said.

- It was decided to seal the security crossings of the fence, reduce the duration of the continuous mission of soldiers from 12 consecutive hours, and determine a different minimum number for soldiers in these types of missions.

- The commander of the Farn Brigade, of which Dahan was a member, will be transferred to another IDF position.

- The commander of the "Cheetahs" battalion will be reprimanded and his promotion delayed.