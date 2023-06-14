IDF probe into death of Palestinian toddler finds soldiers misidentified source of shooting

A command reprimand procedure initiated in the case of an officer for firing into the air in violation of orders

The Israeli military on Wednesday released the summary of their investigation into the death of a Palestinian toddler earlier this month during an attempted terrorist attack in the the West Bank settlement of Neveh Tzuf.

According to the probe, the three-year-old boy and his father were shot by accident as they were mistaken for two terrorists who were fired at a military post near the settlement. The child was rushed to the hospital by military helicopter but succumbed to his wounds several days later.

“The force manning the position responded by firing several bullets, and as a result of a misidentification of the source of the shooting, a Palestinian toddler and his father were injured by IDF fire. About a week after the incident, IDF forces arrested a number of individuals suspected of being involved in the shooting at the settlement and the military position and transferred them for questioning,” the IDF investigation report said.

From the findings of the investigation, it appears that an observer reported that she identified two terrorists shooting at the settlement and the IDF position. An officer arrived at the scene and began scanning the area of ​​the village to locate the terrorists.

During the search, he spotted a suspicious vehicle and fired in the air against orders. At this time, the surveillance detected the escape of the terrorists. Meanwhile, a fighter who was near the village, saw two figures getting into the car.

According to the investigation, the soldier thought that these were terrorists fleeing the scene, and that they were shooting at him from the vehicle. After receiving permission from his commander, he fired several bullets at the vehicle.

"The investigation revealed that the sequence of events and the hearing of the officer's gunfire during the sweeps of the village, caused the fighter to believe that it was the gunfire of the fleeing terrorists ... Following the findings of the investigation, today (Wednesday), the commander of the 'Kfir' brigade, Lt. Col. Sharon Altit, decided to initiate a command reprimand procedure in the case of the officer for firing into the air in violation of orders,” the IDF statement said.