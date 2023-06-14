A response to Iran: Israeli defense-tech firm unveils ‘Sky Sonic’ hypersonic missile interceptor

Hypersonic missiles encompass a new threat, being the latest weapon in the evolution of arms designed to beat interception systems like Israel's Iron Dome

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a leading Israeli defense technology company, on Wednesday announced the development of an advanced missile interceptor dubbed “Sky Sonic,” described as a groundbreaking defensive response to the growing threat of hypersonic missiles.

The revolutionary system will be officially unveiled for the first time next week at the Paris Air Show, one of the world’s largest aerospace exhibitions.

Rafael’s “Sky Sonic” interceptor represents a major technological leap in hypersonic missile defense. It is designed with exceptional maneuverability and high-speed capabilities, allowing it to effectively neutralize hypersonic missiles – which travel at ten times the speed of sound – with unmatched precision and stealth.

Over the past years, the threat posed by hypersonic missiles has escalated, necessitating proactive measures to safeguard national security. Rafael is at the forefront of developing an effective solution to counter hypersonic threats, already known for its pioneering contributions in the field of defense systems such as the renowned "Iron Dome," "David's Sling," and the cutting-edge "Iron Beam" laser-based system.

"Rafael has identified a marked increase and arousing interest in the international arena with proven operational capabilities and a geopolitical reality that has created many opportunities,” Rafael’s chairman Dr. Yuval Steinitz said at a press briefing.

“We are following the developments and emerging threats in the current security context and are developing the most advanced defense systems. Project ‘Sky Sonic’ is an innovative, unique development of its kind for the hypersonic weapon threat.”

Hypersonic missiles are the latest weapon in the evolution of arms, designed to beat interception systems like the Iron Dome. They encompass a new family of threats – including hypersonic atmospheric cruise missiles, gliders, and cruisers that travel at incredible speeds while maintaining exceptional accuracy and maneuverability. Unlike ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles have the ability to change their course mid-flight.

Consequently, a successful defense against hypersonic threats requires a multifaceted approach that involves not only countering their speed but also effectively tracking, detecting, and intercepting their unpredictable flight paths.

Last week, Iran unveiled their new “Fattah” advanced hypersonic missile which can reportedly reach a range of up to 870 miles and is able to evade "all enemy air defense systems."

It was the first time Tehran had presented a hypersonic missile capable of reaching a speed five times greater than the speed of sound. The missile would also be able to perform erratic maneuvers inside and outside the Earth's atmosphere to thwart any type of air defense.

"We are coming to the air show with Rafael's vast and impressive portfolio that includes systems that are at the forefront of technology. We at Rafael believe that even the seemingly impossible can be done. We have proven this in the past and will continue to prove it in the future,” said Maj. Gen. Yoav Har Even, CEO of Rafael.

“The orders for these systems are breaking records, and for the first time, we stand on a backlog of orders of over [$11 billion]... Rafael continues to be a significant pillar in the security of the State of Israel."

Developing a comprehensive defensive response to hypersonic threats presents numerous complex challenges, including detection and tracking difficulties that necessitate a synchronized sensor system capable of accurately identifying and locating the threat throughout its trajectory. Furthermore, accurate trajectory prediction demands an interceptor that can swiftly reach the target, minimizing uncertainty associated with the target's location. Lastly, the interceptor must exhibit exceptional maneuverability and operate on a non-ballistic trajectory to effectively pursue and neutralize the hypersonic threat.

"We continue to look ahead and develop the next generations of systems to defend against the threats of tomorrow,” said Brig. Gen. Pini Yungman, vice president and head of the air defense division at Rafael.

The Paris Air Show will provide a platform for Rafael to showcase its wide range of advanced systems and capabilities. Following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, the show will feature for the first time unique Rafael solutions and systems. Visitors to the company’s pavilion will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the "Iron Dome" system, the "David's Sling" system, the "Iron Beam" laser air defense system, as well as advanced features of the "SPIKE" missiles integrated with combat helicopters, supplementary systems for aerial platforms, and much more.