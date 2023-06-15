Tawil carried out a shooting attack together with another terrorist on October 11, 2022, during which 21-year-old First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed

Israel’s military (IDF) on Thursday in the West Bank destroyed the house of Osama Tawil, the terrorist who killed First Sergeant Ido Baruch last October, the IDF spokesperson said.

“Tonight (Thursday) IDF and Border Police forces destroyed the home of the terrorist Osama Tawil in the Rafidiya neighborhood of Nablus,” the spokesman’s statement said.

Tawil carried out a shooting attack together with another terrorist on October 11, 2022, during which 21-year-old First Sergeant Ido Baruch was killed. Both terrorists were arrested in February.

Late March the IDF announced that Tawil’s house will be demolished. During Thursday's operation clashes with Palestinians erupted, according to the IDF.

“During the activity, shooting was heard in the area and suspects shot at the forces, damage was caused to military vehicles. The fighters reacted by dispersing demonstrations and shooting at armed men, injuries were detected. In addition, suspects threw explosives, shot fireworks and threw Molotov cocktails at the fighters,” the military statement said, adding that there were no casualties to Israeli forces.