Germany approves purchase of Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system

Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday welcomed Germany’s decision to acquire the Israeli Arrow 3 air and missile defense system.

“Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Israel Ministry of Defense and Israel Aerospace Industries welcome the German Ministry of Defense and the Bundestag’s Budget and Defence Committees’ approval of the commitment to initiate the necessary steps to acquire the Israeli “Arrow 3” air and missile defense system,” said the Defense Ministry Spokesperson’s statement.

Last week, reports said that Germany was planning to acquire the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system by the end of the year, at a cost of around $4.3 billion. However, the government had to approve an initial payment of $495 million.

According to the Israeli defense ministry, the details of the contract are being finalized. The German commitment letter will be signed after the American administration grants approval for the sale as the system was and co-developed with the U.S.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office Israel's Arrow 3 missile defense system.

“The professional teams led by the Director General of the IMOD (Israel Missile Defense Organization), Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, the DDR&D’s Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries are continuing discussions with their German counterparts to finalize the procurement contract. Israel Ministry of Defense officials maintain ongoing communication with the American administration to ensure the necessary sales approval,” the defense ministry’s statement said.

The Arrow 3 system was designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere. It functions as the upper layer of Israel's missile defense shield.