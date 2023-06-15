Israel's DM to meet Pentagon chief in EU 'to ensure Iran never has nuclear military'

Before taking off to meet his American counterpart, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant says a 'joint commitment' against Iranian nukes will be realized

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant landed in Brussels Thursday morning, where he will meet with American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The Israeli minister said the two will discuss a “joint commitment” on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“We will discuss the realization of the joint commitment of both countries to ensure that Iran never has a military nuclear capability,” Gallant said, before his departure to Europe.

Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (R) greets Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

The meeting was scheduled at the American embassy in Brussels, where the two leaders will discuss the Iranian threat. Later in the trip, Gallant is slated to hold meetings with several defense ministers, particularly from France, Italy, Romania and Hungary.

"Before the meeting, I discussed with the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] and senior security officials ways to realize and preserve the qualitative advantage of the State of Israel in the Middle East," Gallant stated, regarding preparations for the upcoming meeting with Austin, and with other defense ministers.

In addition to military-related discussions, Gallant will also meet with Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for nations relations EU. The Israeli minister will later participate in an event with the local Jewish community to celebrate Israel's independence.

Gallant and Austin met in March, when the American Secretary of Defense visited Israel. The ever-looming Iranian nuclear threat was on the discussion table, as well as the decisive actions required “sooner rather than later.”

Austin also had a brief meeting with Netanyahu, to which the Israeli leader said, "we have a common agenda: preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, thwarting Iranian aggression, maintaining security and prosperity in the region, and expanding the circle of peace.”