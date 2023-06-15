The unprecedented demand for Israeli military products is linked to countries' replenishing their arsenals after supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia

Israel is reportedly in advanced discussions with two countries, one of which is in Europe, for the export of its iconic Merkava tank, according to an Israeli Defense Ministry official.

The sale would mark the first export of this combat vehicle, introduced after the heavy losses suffered by the Israeli army during the 1973 Yom Kippur War against Egypt and Syria. It was also designed to reduce dependence on arms imports.

According to Yair Kulas, Director of the Israeli Defense Ministry's Export Coordination Department, the unprecedented demand for Israel's military products is linked to the desire of several countries to replenish their arsenals after supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

As a result, Israel was in deliberations on whether to export surplus systems never before sold abroad, including older models of the Merkava. Israel provided Ukraine with humanitarian and diplomatic aid, but not weapons - conscious of the need to maintain open channels with Moscow, given Russia's influence in Syria.

"There are two potential countries with which we are in advanced negotiations (on tank sales)," said Kulas. "I am forbidden to name them, but one of them is on the European continent.”

On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Ministry announced a record $12.556 billion in defense products exported in 2022, with new Arab partners under the Abraham Accords accounting for nearly 25 percent of the business.

Both the war in Ukraine and opportunities with the Abraham Accords could explain last year’s 50 percent increase over the previous three years, which doubled in volume over the past decade. Drones accounted for a quarter of the exports, while missiles, rockets, and air defense systems accounted for 19 percent.