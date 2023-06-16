The would-be-terrorist, aged 16, is a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli security forces on Friday arrested a Palestinian teenager planning to carry out terrorist attacks "in revenge" against Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, the Shin Bet security agency said in a statement.

The would-be-terrorist, aged 16, is a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus; he resided in Israel illegally.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet.