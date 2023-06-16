English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Palestinian teenager planning 'revenge terror' attack arrested in central Israel

i24NEWS

1 min read
View of the central Israeli city of Lod
Yossi Aloni/Flash90View of the central Israeli city of Lod

The would-be-terrorist, aged 16, is a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus

Israeli security forces on Friday arrested a Palestinian teenager planning to carry out terrorist attacks "in revenge" against Israeli counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank, the Shin Bet security agency said in a statement. 

The would-be-terrorist, aged 16, is a resident of the West Bank city of Nablus; he resided in Israel illegally. 

The operation was carried out jointly by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet. 

This article received 0 comments