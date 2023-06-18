Netanyahu: We told US that any 'limited' nuke agreements with Iran are still unacceptable

Leader delivers remarks during a tour of the Israel Aerospace Industries plant

Israeli leadership clarified to "American friends" that any nuclear agreements with Iran, including those that are narrow and provisional in scope, remain "unacceptable" to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday.

The leader made the remarks during a tour of the Israel Aerospace Industries plant near the Ben Gurion airport, where he said he was "highly impressed by the defensive and offensive capacities we're developing."

More to follow