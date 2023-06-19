At least 30 people are wounded, three gunmen dead, according to the Palestinian health ministry

Israel carried out a rare air attack in the West Bank after five Israeli soldiers were reportedly wounded in clashes with Palestinians in the city of Jenin on Monday morning.

If confirmed it would be the first Israeli air attack in the West Bank since 2002.

Security sources told i24NEWS that the soldiers have light leg wounds from a strong explosive device that damaged the army vehicle.

According to Walla, Israeli forces were ambushed with explosives and shooting. The rescue operation led to a heavy exchange of fire causing casualties.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 30 people were wounded, three gunmen are reportedly dead. Two wanted persons were arrested - one in Jenin and one in the nearby village of Wadi Fukin.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigade said their fighters are engaged in clashes with the IDF in multiple locations in the city. According to their statement, there have also detonated a number of explosive devices targeting Israeli forces.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are now the biggest challenge for the IDF during operations in the West Bank. Tens of them are being used against Israeli forces in every raid. Although many are home-made they are still able to hit army vehicles and make them stop, which leads to soldiers being exposed to live fire.