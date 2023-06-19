Wounded Israeli soldiers describe the 'heavy fire' and 'explosives' from 'several locations'

Israel’s Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai and other senior officials pay their respect to wounded soldiers and medics at Rambam hospital

Israel’s Police Commissioner Chief Superintendent Yaakov Shabtai, Commander of the Border Police Superintendent Amir Cohen, and other senior officials, visited the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and border guards who were wounded Monday morning during a counterterrorism operation, in the West Bank.

Sergeant B. G. and Sergeant T. K. and a combat medic for the border police, who were being treated at the Rambam Hospital in Northern Israel, spoke to the senior commanders, recalling the heavy fire and explosives that were thrown at them from “several locations.”

“Together with the [security] forces we managed to arrest the suspects and hit a large number of terrorists. As soon as the force was hit, I and another medic in the force began to treat the fighters and in a short time paramedics and other forces arrived. We are determined to recover and return to our friends and to activity soon,” stated the wounded combat medic.

The chief superintendent presented the wounded soldiers with a book of Psalms and noted, "you acted professionally, under risk, in a complex task, and in the important thwarting of terrorism, I am proud of you and wish you a speedy recovery.”

“We are in a challenging security reality, the soldiers of the Border Police, the Israel Police, the IDF, the Shin Bet and all the security agencies are sending a clear message, we will put our hands on terrorists and terrorist operatives wherever necessary,” Shabtai concluded, “we will strengthen and accompany the wounded, thank the medical authorities for the dedicated care in our power.”

Superintendent Amir Cohen shared similar remarks, telling the soldiers “you acted as expected of you, with composure and professionalism, we are determined and insist on continuing to act together with all the security agencies in whatever space is required to thwart the terrorists in their 'backyard', before they succeed in harming the citizens of the State of Israel.”

“I am proud of you, we will accompany and strengthen you and your families. Quick recovery and return to normal,” added the commander.

Two IDF soldiers were slightly and moderately wounded. Five additional Border Police officers were wounded, two moderately and three lightly. The soldiers were evacuated to Rambam hospital via helicopter.

Following the heavy fire on the security forces’ vehicle, Israel carried out a rare aerial attack, which was a first in the West Bank since 2002. The helicopters also came under hostile fire.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 91 people were wounded, five gunmen are reportedly dead. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization took responsibility for the explosives, and said two of the killed operatives belonged to the Jenin Battalion.