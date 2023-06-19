Israeli security forces have carried out an arrest procedure, which ended in a shooting, after a car ramming attempt in northern West Bank

Israeli security forces neutralized two terrorists, after a run-over attempt at Crossing 300 in the northern West Bank, according to Rescue without Borders paramedics.

First reports say the arrest procedure was carried out on the suspected vehicle, which ended in a shooting.

Earlier on Monday, eight Israeli soldiers were wounded in clashes with Palestinians in the West Bank city of Jenin. During an arrest operation, seven soldiers were lightly and moderately wounded, another was lightly hit by shrapnel. The soldiers were evacuated to Rambam hospital via helicopter.

Following heavy fire on the security forces’ vehicle, Israel Defense Forces carried out a rare aerial attack, a first in the West Bank since 2002. During the resulting rescue operation, helicopters also came under hostile fire.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 91 people were wounded, and five gunmen were killed. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization took responsibility for the explosives used against the Israelis, and said two of the killed operatives belonged to their Jenin Battalion.

This is a developing story...